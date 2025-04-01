Cory Booker Gets Standing Ovation For Breaking Record For Longest Senate Speech

Play video content C-SPAN

Cory Booker just made history ... and he's getting recognized by his fellow Senators with a huge round of applause and a standing ovation.

The Senator from New Jersey has been giving a speech for over 24 hours on the Senate floor and he just broke a longstanding record for the longest Senate speech on record ... resulting in cheers from his fellow Senate Democrats.

Booker is railing against all of the changes and upheaval from the second Donald Trump presidency ... and Sen. Chuck Schumer briefly chimed in Tuesday to deliver Booker news of his record-setting performance.

Cory broke a record that stood for nearly 70 years ... in 1957 Sen. Strom Thurman talked for 24 hours and 18 minutes in a rebuttal to the Civil Rights Act.

Booker's been speaking since 7 PM ET Monday and he hasn't left the Senate chamber or gone to the bathroom ... he hasn't eaten anything and has only consumed a little bit of water.