John Harbaugh Lands New York Giants Head Coaching Job

John Harbaugh's unemployment lasted just 11 days -- the Super Bowl-winning head coach is taking over the New York Giants.

The 63-year-old reportedly agreed to a five-year deal ... which will undoubtedly make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Harbaugh released a statement on the move ... saying, "It's the New York Football Giants."

"I can't wait to get started. I know how great our fans are. I've seen them close up enough. We are going to build a team that's going to play a brand of football that you will be proud of."

The news comes after Harbaugh spent Wednesday at the Giants' facility, where he met with ownership and his soon-to-be quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

Things picked up steam later in the night, with all signs pointing to Big Blue being his landing spot.

Outside of New York, the only other known interview he had was with the Atlanta Falcons.

Harbaugh became the biggest name in the 2026 coaching carousel after the Baltimore Ravens fired him following their 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It ended an 18-year stint in Charm City, which was the second-longest tenure among head coaches in the league ... behind Mike Tomlin, who stepped down as Pittsburgh's head coach on Tuesday.

Harbaugh had plenty of success in Baltimore ... racking up 180 wins in the regular season and a 13-11 record in the playoffs.