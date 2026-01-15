John Harbaugh Can Turn Jaxson Dart Into a Superstar, Says Nate Burleson

Play video content TMZSports.com

Giants fans aren't the only ones excited about potentially landing John Harbaugh -- so is Nate Burleson, who tells TMZ Sports the move could transform both the New York franchise and Jaxson Dart.

The news about Harbaugh possibly joining Big Blue began on Wednesday ... after the former Ravens head coach had an in-person interview with the organization. Hours later, it was reported the two sides were close to an agreement.

Like Giants supporters, Burleson believes it would be a perfect match -- especially with a young, dynamic, dual-threat quarterback like Dart ... the kind of QB Harbaugh knows well.

"Harbaugh knows what it's like to work with young quarterbacks and help them turn into superstars," the former NFL player said.

"Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl, a young Joe Flacco with Harbaugh, and also Lamar Jackson came in very talented, but helped him become the Super Bowl MVP twice over."

Outside of Harbaugh's Super Bowl success, Burleson also points out that his old-school way of coaching is exactly what the young Giants team needs, emphasizing that this is a "win now" situation -- not a rebuild.