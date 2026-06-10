President Trump Doubles Down On Ripping Stephen A. Smith

President Donald Trump is making it crystal clear he doesn't think Stephen A. Smith belongs anywhere near the Oval Office ... doubling down on his "low IQ" jab and turning their war of words up another notch.

In a fiery Truth Social post Wednesday, Trump unloaded on the ESPN personality, calling him everything from an "arrogant fool" to "dumb as a rock" while insisting Smith is completely unqualified to run for any political office.

Trump didn't stop there ... claiming Stephen would get demolished in a debate by even the most incompetent politicians and suggesting former President Joe Biden would look sharp by comparison.

POTUS also predicted Smith's political ambitions would be dead on arrival, saying he'd be laughed out of politics within weeks.

Play video content Video: Stephen A. Smith Claps Back After President Trump's Comments ESPN

The latest attack comes after Trump was asked Monday night about chatter surrounding a potential 2028 presidential run by Stephen A. ... prompting Trump to say the sports commentator lacks the "IQ" and "aptitude" to be commander in chief.

Stephen floated the idea of running for President himself but later backtracked ... claiming he's currently not making a run for the WH.