Taylor Swift to Present at 2025 Grammy Awards

Fans of Taylor Swift will get to see the singer sooner than in a "Fortnight" ... the pop star is presenting at the Grammy Awards this weekend!!!

The Recording Academy confirmed Swift's presenting gig Thursday evening, where they said TS is set to present one of the categories at the music awards show on Sunday. However, it's currently unclear which category Taylor will read aloud at the Grammys.

Taylor's presence at music's biggest night isn't necessarily shocking, as Swift could take home several Grammy awards herself on Sunday.

As you know, her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album heading into the annual show.

She's also nominated for Best Pop Duo Performance for "us," her collaboration with "Eras Tour" opener, Gracie Abrams.

Oh, and then there's her song "Fortnight," which is also in the running for Record and Song of the Year.

Taylor has won a total of 14 Grammy Awards in her career, so far ... including Album of the Year -- a whopping four times!!!

Though, T-Swift isn't necessarily a shoo-in in all her categories at this year's Grammys, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Just take a look at the stacked Album of the Year category ... where Swift is up against Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Jacob Collier, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé and André 3000.

In fact, Beyoncé is the leading contender of the night with 11 nominations ... and many fans are rooting for her, given she's been nominated 5 times, but has never won Album of the Year.