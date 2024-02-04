Trevor Noah -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

There's no doubt Trevor Noah's looks over the years deserve an award!

Here is a 30-year-old version of the comedic host looking dear and dapper at the Met Gala in New York City back in 2015 (left). This was the year he took over Jon Stewart's spot on "The Daily Show."

And, nearly a decade later good ole' Trev's darling dimples never looked better earlier this year, and his bow ties are still hittin' 😜 (right).

Tonight he will host the Grammy's for the fourth year in a row. Yes, he sure is lookin' fine at 39, but the question is ...