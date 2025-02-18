Trevor Noah Wonders Whether Integration Was Right Thing to Do for U.S.

I'm Not Sold On Integration, Are You?!?

Trevor Noah's posing a loaded question ... was integration the right thing for America?!?

The former 'Daily Show' host discussed the controversial topic on his podcast "What Now? with Trevor Noah," suggesting segregation may have been for the best.

Trevor says he's taking all of the negative things out of the equation here -- racism, oppression, lack of opportunities -- and just looking at segregation and integration on the most basic, fundamental level.

He poses the question to Princeton professor Ruha Benjamin ... and she explains why integration wasn't the best thing for Black people in America.

Trevor says a lack of diversity can be a good thing ... throwing out Finland for example. He argues it's good to have everyone pulling in the same direction under a unified identity.