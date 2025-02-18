Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Trevor Noah Wonders Whether Integration Was Right Thing to Do for U.S.

Trevor Noah I'm Not Sold On Integration, Are You?!?

Published
021825_trevor_noah_kal
HEAR ME OUT...
What Now? with Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah's posing a loaded question ... was integration the right thing for America?!?

The former 'Daily Show' host discussed the controversial topic on his podcast "What Now? with Trevor Noah," suggesting segregation may have been for the best.

Trevor says he's taking all of the negative things out of the equation here -- racism, oppression, lack of opportunities -- and just looking at segregation and integration on the most basic, fundamental level.

American School Segregation and Integration Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Segregation and Integration Launch Gallery
Getty

He poses the question to Princeton professor Ruha Benjamin ... and she explains why integration wasn't the best thing for Black people in America.

Trevor says a lack of diversity can be a good thing ... throwing out Finland for example. He argues it's good to have everyone pulling in the same direction under a unified identity.

wendy-williams-INLINE-PROMO

Check out the clip ... it's definitely something to think about, and will generate some strong reactions.

related articles