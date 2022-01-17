Martin Luther King's Handwritten Draft Pages From Book For Sale For $225,000

1/17/2022 12:50 AM PT
Until recently, you probably couldn't get your hands on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s handwritten draft of his book, but now things have changed ... if you have $225,000 that is!

That's right. Draft pages from the civil rights icon's book "Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story” are up for sale on momentsintime.com. They'd previously been a part of a private collection.

The book was first published back in 1958 when Dr. King was 29, and the handwritten pages are from chapter 3. Dr. King writes about the significance of the emerging civil rights moment, chronicling how Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white person in Montgomery, Alabama back in '55.

In the handwritten draft, King writes about the bus boycott ... the first large-scale protest against segregation. King wrote, "After a series of telephone calls back and forth ... they agreed that the Negroes should boycott the buses."

Now, you can have a piece of history in the palm of your hands ... well, if you have a few hundred thousand to spare.

