Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Martin Luther King Jr. Letter Discussing 'N' Word Selling for $95K

Martin Luther King Jr. Discusses Use of 'N' Word in Rare Letter

7/5/2022 12:50 AM PT
Launch Doc
See The Letter Launch Doc
Getty Composite

A significant piece of history is now up for sale ... a letter from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. where he candidly talks about the "n" word and the term "dark skinned American."

MLK wrote the letter January 18, 1966. The recipient was a man named William A. Bennett -- unclear who Bennett is. Dr. King embraced the term "dark skinned" ... saying he used it often as it reflects "both our great heritage and our devotion to a brand of Americanism of the highest order."

Of course, MLK has thoughts about the "n" word, which he says "carries with it a meaning deeply rooted in the debilitating racist caste ordering of our society's slavery epoch and segregation era."

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Launch Gallery
Remembering MLK Launch Gallery
Getty

The historical artifact was held in a private collection until recently, and now it's for sale on the Moments In Time site for $95,000.

Read the letter ... it's really interesting.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later