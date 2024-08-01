Bronny James Featured In New NBA 2K25 Trailer, Throws Alley-Oop To LeBron

Bronny James is already ballin' with LeBron in the NBA -- at least, in the Association's virtual world -- check out the new trailer for NBA 2K25 ... the guys are connecting on sick alley-oops!!

The teaser for the insanely popular hoops video game dropped on Thursday ... and all the usual suspects were featured in it -- including Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving.

LeBron, of course, was all over it as well ... but if you take a closer look at who one of his most prominent teammates was in the footage -- it was none other than his 19-year-old son, Bronny.

The two are seen teaming up for a cool bucket ... before their avatars engage in a fun celebration.

The responses to the clip have been great ... as 2K fans have been posting all about how they can't wait to get their hands on the Jameses in the game.

Unfortunately for them, it'll be about a month before they can play ... the game doesn't officially drop until Sept. 6.