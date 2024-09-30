LeBron And Bronny James Pose In Lakers Jerseys At Media Day

Play video content Courtesy of NBA

Ya don't need Photoshop to see LeBron and Bronny James rocking the Purple and Gold together anymore -- the father/son duo decided to stand side-by-side for some pictures at Lakers media day ... and it was adorable!!!

The two hoopers took advantage of the opportunity for a cool moment before meeting with reporters on Monday ... with Bron rocking his usual No. 23 and Bronny sporting his new 9.

Of course, it's the first time any team has been able to have such a photoshoot ... as the Jameses are the first father and son to be in the league at the same time -- and they're on the same team.

It might be one of the few times they're lined up alongside each other in full uniform, though ... as Lakers head coach JJ Redick said the rookie will spend some time in the G League.

He did say, however, that Bronny WILL take the court with his pops sooner than later ... which will certainly be one of the most proudful accomplishments of the four-time champ's career.