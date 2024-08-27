LeBron James Won't Allow Bronny To Call Him 'Dad' On Court

Play video content The Shop

One of the biggest questions leading up to the next NBA season has been answered -- will Bronny James call LeBron "dad" when they share the court?? And from the King himself, the answer is HELL NO.

Now that his oldest son is his teammate on the Lakers, the four-time champion ended the speculation on how the work relationship will play out ... especially when it comes to how the rookie will address him.

"No, he can't [call me dad]," 39-year-old LeBron said on the upcoming episode of "The Shop" on Uninterrupted. "Cannot call me 'dad' in the workplace. Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I can be 'dad' again."

"In the car, if we ride together, at home, I could be 'dad.' No, he gotta call me like, '2-3' or 'Bron.'"

LeBron even joked 19-year-old Bronny could call him "G.O.A.T." if he so pleases ... but on his end, it won't be all that difficult -- 'cause he's been referring to him by his given name for years.

But one thing's for sure ... if Bronny slips and calls him "dad," there will be problems.

"We cannot be running down the court and he'd be like, 'Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!' No you cannot do that."

It's the first time this issue has ever come up ... as Bron and Bronny are not only the first father-son duo in the NBA, but they're also the first to ever pair up on the same team.