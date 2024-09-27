Magic Johnson Says Bronny James Should Spend Season In G League

Magic Johnson says Bronny James simply isn't ready for the NBA just yet ... claiming what's truly best for LeBron's son is to spend a season developing his game in the G League before joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hall of Famer shared his take on the father-son duo during his interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday ... and while plenty of folks are interested in watching the James Gang take the court together in 2024-25 -- he thinks the experiment should be put on ice for a year.

"If I'm Bronny, I would tell my dad, 'Just let me play in the G League all season so that I can develop,'" Johnson said. "He needs playing time. He doesn't need to be sitting on the Laker bench and not playing."

But, Johnson isn't saying Bronny's professional career is a lost cause -- he just feels it'll wind up in the 19-year-old's favor if he takes his time before jumping to the Association.

"That's not a knock against him -- he's just not ready," Johnson added. "He needs to develop more and then he will be ready because he has some great talent and skills, but he needs to develop those skills at a much better clip if he wants to play 15-20 minutes a night in the NBA or more."

When Kimmel asked if LeBron is trying to force Bronny to the 12-man roster to share a historic milestone together, Johnson claimed he has no idea ... but feels the four-time champ should also want what's best for the No. 55-overall pick.

It's pretty surprising words from Johnson -- even though he no longer has an official role with the team, he's remained tight with ownership over the years.