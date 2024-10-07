LeBron James, Bronny Play Together For First Time In Lakers' Preseason Game

LeBron and Bronny James made history Sunday night -- the two officially became the first-ever father and son duo to share an NBA court together ... and afterward, The King called the game "SURREAL!!"

It all went down in Palm Desert, Calif. ... where the Lakers were taking on the Suns in a preseason matchup.

LeBron James. Bronny James.



The father-son duo share the court for the first time together! 👏 pic.twitter.com/93hC7k64gK — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2024 @NBA

LeBron checked into the game first -- he actually started the tilt for L.A. -- and at the beginning of the second quarter, Bronny joined him on the floor.

The two only played together for a few minutes ... and they couldn't connect on a father-son bucket -- but LeBron was clearly hyped nonetheless, writing on his X page following the game, "WOW THAT WAS SURREAL!!"

In a meeting with reporters in the moments after the final buzzer sounded on the Phoenix's 118-114 win ... he added that the time was made even more special by the fact that Sunday was Bronny's 20th birthday.

"For a father, I mean, it means everything," LeBron said. "For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to be able to have that influence on your kids and have that influence on your son -- to be able to have moments with your son, and then, ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think that's one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for."

"So," he added, "it's pretty cool."

LeBron ended up logging 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes. Bronny, meanwhile, didn't have a basket in his 13 minutes, but he did grab two rebounds.