LeBron James Gets New Tattoo Of Olympic Rings

LeBron James Gets New Tattoo ... Olympic Rings!!!

LeBron James may have played in his last Olympics, but that doesn't mean the Games won't be part of him forever ... the NBA legend got a new tattoo -- the Olympic rings!

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently hit up famed artist Ganga Tattoo just months after he led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The five interlaced rings were tatted near his right elbow ... with the logo representing the union of five continents, America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The 39-year-old won his third gold medal in France ('08, '12, '24) -- his first gold in 12 years.

James -- who was named the Team Captain -- averaged 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 10.2 assists in the Olympics ... and was critical in leading Team USA in the medal round.

Bron's the first player with two triple-doubles in Olympic history ... and he was named MVP.

James was also the U.S. Olympic flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

Now, the 2028 Olympics are in James' neck of the woods -- Los Angeles -- but even Kings age ... and Bron will be 44 years old.

"No, I can't see myself playing in L.A.," James recently said, "but I also didn't see myself playing in Paris."

Time will tell!

