Ronnie 2K Says He'll Never Take Bribes On Ratings, They're Too Sacred!

If an NBA player isn't a fan of their 2K rating, they'll have to go about raising it the old-fashioned way -- hard work -- 'cause Ronnie 2K tells TMZ Sports he won't accept any bribes!!

We caught up with the face of the popular basketball video game franchise out at LAX ... and while he said plenty of hoopers have tried to shower him with gifts to increase their virtual abilities, he refuses to cave into their wishes.

"I have had all the bribe requests in the world," he said this week. "But those ratings are too sacred, I ain't changing [them]."

Ratings are always the talk of the town, but one player had tons of people talking -- Bronny James ... who clocked in at a 68 overall in his franchise debut.

We asked Ronnie if he thought it was too high or too low ... but he said it simply comes down to not having enough data on him -- and that it can easily change over time.

Even with his rating, the 20-year-old's addition to the game has his mom, Savannah, picking up the sticks -- and she was getting some virtual shots up playing as her kiddo recently.