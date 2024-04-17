Bill Maher Says Actors Who Boycott Woody Allen Movies Are 'Pu**ies'

Play video content Club Random with Bill Maher

Bill Maher went in hard for Woody Allen, saying flatly he doesn't believe the sexual abuse allegations and thinks actors who won't work with him are "pu**ies."

Bill was chatting it up with Katie Couric on his 'Club Random' podcast when Allen's name came up. Maher said, "I respect the artist and the man," and then he bore in on the long-standing allegations that Allen sexually abused Dylan, his adopted daughter when she was 7.

Bill believes the story was engineered by Mia Farrow to gain an advantage in their bitter divorce, saying Farrow was motivated by vindictiveness.

As Maher sees it, "If you saw the documentary about it, it was all from her point of view. So first of all, I just flat-out believe him. I believe a 57-year-old man didn’t suddenly become a child molester in the middle of a divorce proceeding and a custody battle in a house full of adults in broad daylight."

Katie challenged him, saying there was "some pretty damning" evidence, including Allen's desire for his girlfriends to "dress up in little anklets and Mary Janes and baby doll dresses."

Bill's response, "Do you think he’s the only guy who likes that? Do you think he's the first guy who wanted his girlfriend to dress in anklets and baby doll [dresses]?"

As Maher sees it, "That's what we grew up on, that’s what we find sexy."