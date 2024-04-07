Woody Allen Says 'Romance' of Moviemaking Gone, 'Coup de Chance' Could Be Last

Woody Allen's disillusioned with film ... saying the romantic days of movie past are gone -- and, he might be hanging up his director cap.

The controversial director spoke with AirMail for an interview published Saturday ... and lamented the current state of the film industry while promoting his 50th feature-length film "Coup de Chance."

When asked if he cares about distribution issues surrounding his films, Allen says he doesn't really pay attention to it ... moving on from the movie as soon as he's edited the final version.

He mainly focuses on the way the industry's changed ... saying "Annie Hall" jumped from movie house to movie house for a year -- which he seems to say is preferred to the run of films now.

Of course, his movies aren't widely distributed in the United States anymore because of sexual abuse accusations against him .. so, hard to say what's really informing his answer.

“I'VE BEEN VERY LUCKY” - #CoupDeChance director Woody Allen talks about his good fortune in life during a press conference at the Venice International Film Festival (@la_Biennale) pic.twitter.com/lz58KCFQCS — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 4, 2023 @APEntertainment

As for retirement, Woody says he's done begging for money to make a new flick ... instead, he says someone's gotta come to him with the cash.

That's not totally new info ... the 87-year-old said the same thing last fall when he also railed against cancel culture -- a topic that's dogged WA for years since people started accusing him of sexually abusing his adoptive daughter.