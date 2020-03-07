Jamie Foxx Uses Hand Sanitizer After Touching Fan, Fears Coronavirus

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jamie Foxx isn't about to let a little thing like the coronavirus stop him from interacting with his loyal fans ... that said, he's also NOT not going to wash up after touching 'em.

The renaissance man was at the Sunset Room in Hollywood for entertainment promoter and entrepreneur Dave Brown's 50th birthday party, where Jamie was standing next to the man of the hour when his and Kanye's song "Gold Digger" came blaring through the speakers.

Of course, Jamie got on the mic for a bit -- but celeb publicist Domenick Nati caught the funniest thing on video right afterward ... JF's apparent germophobia in full flex.

Watch ... Jamie seems to reach out to someone right below him in the front row and grabs a hold of them for a sec. They stay touching for a moment before Jamie pulls back and almost immediately turns to his buddy right next to him for a favor -- a safety sterile-squirt.

Jamie's pal had a mini bottle of hand sanitizer on him -- a rare commodity these days -- and hooked his homie up with a little dab. Jamie spread it around all over ... up, down and around town.