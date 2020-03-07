'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Says There Are Actually Upsides to Coronavirus
Daymond John Real Talk ... Here Are the Upsides to Coronavirus
3/7/2020 12:45 AM PT
Daymond John isn't one of the smartest business people around for nothin' ... 'cause he's already figured out how we can make the best of a bad situation and actually benefit.
Seriously ... at first it seems like heresy, talking about the upside of the virus, but he really makes compelling points. Think about how our economy can benefit from more domestic manufacturing, how people will save time commuting if they end up working from home, how people might eat healthier at home than if they were going out to restaurants every night.
Well, Daymond's not scared yet about going to restaurants, because we got him at the famed Dan Tana's Steakhouse on the Sunset Strip.
Oh, and one other thing. Get ready for a waiting line in maternity wards in about 9 months!
