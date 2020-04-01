Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Squeeze in Gym Workout Before FL Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just beat the buzzer ... squeezing in one final gym workout before Florida goes on lockdown, and using their pull to make it happen.

The engaged duo slipped out of a gym Wednesday afternoon in Miami after getting what we imagine to be some very exclusive access. Florida had already ordered most gyms closed -- in fact, the door to this gym even said it was closed.

There was an exception for gyms with a capacity of 10 or less -- so, J Lo and A-Rod likely had a private training session -- but even that has to end Thursday.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a statewide shelter in place order just a few hours after Alex and Jen wrapped up at the gym. It goes into effect Thursday at midnight.

They did play it safe on the way out ... with their security guards wearing masks and wiping down door handles and other surfaces they might touch.