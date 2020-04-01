Santa Monica Farmers Market Crowded with Shoppers

Southern California still doesn't quite get the need to social distance from one another, because a popular farmers market in Santa Monica was teeming with shoppers who were awfully close together.

These pics were snapped Wednesday AM, as folks mostly on the westside of L.A. scramble for fresh groceries. The person who took the photos tells TMZ ... he was not allowed in because it's members-only, but he saw lots of shoppers very close together.

There have been other problems in the L.A.-area. As we reported, Katherine Schwarzenegger got the Brentwood Farmers Market shut down by Mayor Garcetti -- at least temporarily -- after big crowds gathered over the weekend and clearly were not practicing social distancing.

Ditto the beaches in L.A. County. During the first week of the self-quarantine, the beaches were crammed with people. They have been shut down.

Hiking trails have also been closed because so many people were trying to get exercise at the same time.