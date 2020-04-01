Joshua Tree National Park Closes After COVID-19 Triggers Mass Visits

Joshua Tree is finally joining a long list of parks closing its trails to hikers and bikers ... just days after the area was besieged by quarantine-fleeing Angelenos.

The National Parks Service announced effective immediately the popular park in the Coachella Valley area is closed to ALL visitors until further notice. The park, of course, is completely shutting down in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As we first reported ... Joshua Tree National Park was flooded with TONS of out-of-towners a little over a week ago, much to the chagrin of local neighbors. The park initially closed its visitor's center on March 18 and then closed its campgrounds on March 21.

But bored Angelenos couldn't keep their asses home anyway despite a "shelter at home" order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, thus forcing the National Parks Service's hand.

The closure comes a day after coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County hit 125, with four deaths.