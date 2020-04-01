Netflix 'Pandemic' Doctor Says He Has Potential Coronavirus Cure

One of the doctors featured on the show, "Pandemic," says he may have found a cure for the coronavirus, and the military is now jumping into action to conduct tests.

Dr. Jacob Glanville, who heads up Distributed Bio, explained his antibody therapy. It's a shot that binds, neutralizes and blocks the virus from infecting human cells.

But, there's more ... Dr. Glanville says people who already have the virus could benefit in just 20 minutes, if it actually works.

The doc says the antibodies he used were actually developed back in 2002 to stop the spread of SARS. He says his team has evolved the antibodies in the lab and claims "they very vigorously block and stop [COVID19]."