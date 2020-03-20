Runyon Canyon Hikers Urged to Not Pet Dogs in Wake of Coronavirus

Exclusive

L.A. is gonna have a ruff time adjusting to new rules if they wanna hike the famed Runyon Canyon ... like not petting other people's dogs to help stave off the spread of the coronavirus.

Hikers are still allowed to hit up the popular trail but they're being urged to follow 4 simple rules to help stem COVID-19 ... and one of the rules explicitly calls for hikers to NOT pet other people's dogs.

As you can see ... hikers are also abiding by perhaps the most important rule, keeping their distance. Hikers seen going up there earlier this week were spotted practicing the rule throughout.

As you know well by now ... California is in a 24-hour lockdown beginning Friday until further notice as cases in the Golden State continue mounting at an alarming rate. The "Safer-at-Home" order calls for the closure of all shopping centers, indoor malls, playgrounds and non-essential business. It also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people in enclosed spaces.