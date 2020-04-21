Blake Griffin Airballs & Bricks Shots In Pickup Game W/ Kids, Quarantine Rust?

Play video content Breaking News BACKGRID

Blake Griffin's body might be in game shape ... but his jumper??? Not so much.

Here's video of the Detroit Pistons superstar comically airballing and bricking shots in a pickup game with his kids ... and it's adorable and maybe even a little embarrassing all at the same time!

BG got out of his L.A. pad with his daughter and son Monday ... but when it came time to score against the children -- Blake's ball was social distancing itself from the net.

Check out the clips ... Blake airballed one shot so poorly, he had to sheepishly go collect the rebound from a dude on another court.

HOPE YOU SANITIZED YOUR HANDS AFTERWARD, BLAKE!

Afterward, Griffin hit nothing but iron on two other shots as well.

Obviously, BG wasn't taking things too seriously ... he was out enjoying the day with his kids and getting in a little quarantine exercise

Plus, it ain't like Griffin's not in hoops shape ... did you see his bod over the weekend?!?!