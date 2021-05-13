Blake Griffin Rocks Superbad-Inspired Kicks In Game, I Am McGriffin!

Blake Griffin's newest kicks will have you saying "Chicka, chicka, yeah, fake ID" ... 'cause the Brooklyn Nets star just rocked some awesome "Superbad" shoes -- complete with his own McLovin ID!!

The 32-year-old hooper debuted the dope Jordan "McLovin" 35s against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday ... drawing inspiration from one of the most iconic moments of the 2007 teen comedy -- Fogell's hilariously awful fake ID.

Here’s a look at the first “McGriffin” AJ 35 sample from Jordan PE color designer Kelsey Amy.



Some backstory: PEs are usually designed 6-8+ months ahead of time, which is why the ID includes Blake’s Pistons era info. https://t.co/UmZnUhWSe3 pic.twitter.com/xhG31urXkL — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 13, 2021 @NickDePaula

Griffin -- a huge comedy junkie -- decided to pay tribute on the tongue of his Js ... by including his own edition of McLovin's Hawaii driver's license.

The "McGriffin" ID is impressively detailed and features Blake's REAL height, weight and birthday ... unlike Fogell's fake ID.

In fact, it even includes Blake's real picture!!

The baby blue and white kicks also feature a rainbow stripe at the top of the tongue ... perfectly matching the Hawaii ID.

"Superbad" writer and star Seth Rogen showed Griffin some (mc)love for the tribute ... giving him a special shoutout on Twitter.