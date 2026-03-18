Blake Griffin Shows Off Shredded Beach Bod With Fiancée Francesca Aiello

Some guys let themselves go in retirement … but Blake Griffin clearly hasn’t!!!

The former NBA star hit the beach with his fiancée, Francesca Aiello, and let’s just say -- the dude is still in peak form. Griffin went shirtless for the outing, rocking a pair of green shorts and showing off his ripped, tanned physique as the couple strolled along the sand.

Francesca -- a swimwear designer who owns Frankies Bikinis -- was just as eye-catching … stunning in a patterned bikini while the two held hands and soaked up the sun, with their dog tagging along for the beach day.

Everything looked picture-perfect -- until we’re told Blake spotted something in the sand that turned the moment hilariously weird.

Yep … an old condom.

Instead of avoiding it like any normal person would, Griffin picked it up and showed it to Francesca -- and somehow, the two found it absolutely hilarious.

Only Griffin could turn something that gross into a bonding moment.

Between the PDA, the jokes, and the ripped summer bod, the couple looked to be loving every second of their day out.

They first started dating in June 2018 before breaking things off. They reconnected in August 2023 and have been together since … with Blake popping the question around the holidays in 2024.

Griffin was a high-flying athlete throughout his time on the hardwood ... winning the league's dunk contest in 2011 and being named to six All-Star teams.