Chicago Bulls Championship Banner From '92-'93 Hits Auction Block

A genuine piece of the Chicago Bulls dynasty history is up for grabs -- and it's ain't a replica!

The exact 1992-93 NBA World Champions banner that hung in the old Chicago Stadium after Michael Jordan and the Bulls completed their first three-peat is now live at Grey Flannel Auctions.

The massive vinyl banner -- measuring a whopping 9 feet 8 inches by 14 feet 4 inches -- features bold black "CHICAGO BULLS" lettering at the top, the iconic Bulls logo below it, and "NBA WORLD CHAMPIONS 1992-93" sewn underneath.

GFA says the banner, which comes with a letter of authenticity, is in "excellent condition" with just "minor toning," giving it an "off-white look." There are some "thread pulls" ... after all, it's over 32 years old.

The banner hung until 1994, when Chicago Stadium shut down for good.

The '92-'93 squad finished the regular season with a 57-25, before sweeping the Hawks and the Cavs in the first round and conference semifinals.

The Bulls then found themselves in a 2-0 hole against the tough and physical New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, before storming back with four straight wins, advancing to the NBA Finals, where they beat Charles Barkley and the Suns (Phoenix owned the league's best record at 62-20), claiming their third straight title.

Bidding on the historic banner opened at $1K ... and 4 bids have already been placed.

The auction closes on June 14.