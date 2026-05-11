Victor Wembanyama Won't Be Suspended For Naz Reid Elbow, Playing Game 5

The Spurs won't have to play game 5 of the conference semifinals without Victor Wembanyama ... the NBA superstar has avoided further punishment after being ejected Sunday night for blasting Naz Reid in the face with an elbow.

Not only will the 22-year-old phenom not be suspended for the pivotal upcoming game, but he won't even be fined for the controversial play, according to Shams Charania.

Of course, Wemby was tossed for the first time in his NBA career during the game 4 loss ... swinging his elbow, and hitting Reid in the face during a moment of frustration during the first half.

Victor Wembanyama was called for a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game

pic.twitter.com/sslvXTQ1dP @barstoolsports

The Timberwolves were playing physically with Wemby, especially on defense, which clearly bothered the NBA All-Star.

Victor finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in his short 12 minutes on the court.

Despite being without their best player, the Spurs kept the game close, and actually entered the 4th quarter with a lead ... but they couldn't hold it, losing 114-109.

The series is now tied at 2 games each.

Wembanyama has been a force for the Spurs this postseason, leading the team in points, rebounds, and blocks.