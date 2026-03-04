Victor Wembanyama's Friend Found Safe In Chicago After Missing Flight Home To France

Some good news ... Victor Wembanyama's missing friend, 23-year-old Elijah Hoard, was found safe in Chicago, and the Spurs superstar says he's "very relieved" the ordeal had a happy ending!

Chicago police issued a bulletin after 7 PM local time, announcing Hoard had been found, but provided little detail about when and where he was discovered.

Victor Wembanyama says his friend Elijah Hoard has been found after Wemby posted several images to his story seeking help finding Hoard after he was reported missing. pic.twitter.com/tntewFdGpG @JaredWeissNBA

Wemby met with the media postgame and shared the news, saying he was "so happy."

"We've been close for a long time, his family and mine," Wembanyama said. "We always think it happens to others, that was the first time I saw this case for a close person. I'm very relieved."

He also took to social media to thank everyone who shared information on the story, saying, "You all played a part in this."

Wembanyama first shared the story about Hoard on Monday, posting about his friend's disappearance while tagging notable Chicago sports figures to help draw more attention to the story.

Elijah has been found safe!

Thank you to everyone who shared the information. You all played a part in this. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/IPeXRCubkc @wemby

Hoard was set to return to France after spending the last 10 days in the Windy City, but never checked in for his flight after he was dropped off at the airport.

"Everything seemed pretty normal the first eight days, but the last two days his whole mood had swung, and he was really adamant about not going back home, and he didn't want to go home," Antwon Hoard, Elijah's father, said.

Before Hoard was found, Wembanyama shared an update on Tuesday showing that Elijah was picked up on surveillance footage in the nearby suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, just outside Chicago O'Hare International Airport.