Victor Wembanyama Expected to Miss Remainder of Season Due To Blood Clot

Devastating blow for the San Antonio Spurs -- the team is expected to be without superstar big man Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season due to a blood clot in his shoulder.

The team announced the news just minutes ago ... saying 21-year-old Wemby was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The Spurs added the condition was discovered after the French baller returned from All-Star Weekend in San Francisco ... after scoring six and 11 points in Team Chuck's two games in the four-team tournament.

While the 7'3" center will likely miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign due to the issue, the team said it will provide more updates as they come in.

Wemby was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the new-look Spurs ... who recently made a big move by trading for star guard De'Aaron Fox.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft was initially listed as doubtful for the Spurs' Thursday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to an "illness."