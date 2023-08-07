Victor Wembanyama Ultra-Rare Rookie Card Pulled ... Collectors Lose Their Minds!!!

Play video content

One of the rarest Victor Wembanyama cards ever created was finally pulled this weekend ... and the guys who nabbed it absolutely lost their minds over the find!!!

The hobbyists over at Bleacher Breaks were the ones who scored the Bowman Chrome Superfractor rookie card ... and check out video they posted of the moment they realized what it was -- they went crazy.

Of course, they had good reason to scream their faces off after the piece was revealed ... it's a 1-of-1 -- meaning there's no other Wembanyama card in the world like it.

In fact, it's so unique ... some card experts estimate it could already sell for over $100,000!!!

Might sound unheard of for a guy who has yet to play in one regular season NBA game ... but Wembanaya memorabilia has exploded ever since he was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs earlier this summer -- due to all the hype surrounding the 7-foot-5 Frenchman's game.

His Vegas run-in with Britney Spears certainly didn't hurt his celebrity status either.