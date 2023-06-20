Victor Wembanyama Throwing 1st Pitch At Yankee Game, Look At My Massive Hands!

Future NBA star Victor Wembanyama is throwing the first pitch at the New York Yankees game on Tuesday ... and the giant hooper showed off just how massive he is prior to the ceremonial toss by covering a baseball with his whole hand!!

The soon-to-be San Antonio Spur shared a snap of himself holding a baseball leading up to the big moment ... and the 7'5" athlete made the damn thing look more like a golf ball.

"Lmaooooo," Wemby said on Instagram ... fully aware that he is a freak of nature.

The French superstar was friendly as usual with fans before the game ... signing autographs as he rocked a Yankee jersey and a pair of unreleased Nike x Drake kicks.

Victor Wembanyama is throwing the 1st pitch tonight at Yankee Stadium — and he's wearing Drake's upcoming Nike NOCTA Glide sneaker



As we previously reported, Wemby touched down in the States on Monday ... and was bombarded by supporters, which was a glimpse of what the rest of his life will look like.

The game starts at 4 PM Pacific ... and Wemby will take the mound prior to the Yankees' tilt against the Seattle Mariners.