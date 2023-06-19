Victor Wembanyama Bombarded By Fans At Airport Ahead Of NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama mania is in full effect -- the future No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft was mobbed by fans as he touched down in the U.S. on Monday ... and the scene was crazy!!

The 19-year-old French phenom is at the center of the basketball world ahead of Thursday's festivities ... and all signs point to the San Antonio Spurs taking him as soon as they're on the clock.

Victor Wembanyama arrives for the #NBADraft Presented by State Farm 🇫🇷✈️🇺🇸



📅 Thursday, June 22, 8pm/et on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/rBXDttMoDJ — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2023 @NBA

Wembanyama immediately got a taste of what it will be like to be a celebrity in America when he landed at JFK airport ... being met with a large group of supporters.

Fans brought basketballs, magazines, and custom jerseys in hopes of getting an autograph from the 7'5" hooper ... and based on the footage, he was patient enough to sign as much as he could before heading into a sprinter van.

"I don't know how they knew what flight I was on, but it's fun," Wembanyama said of the impromptu meet-and-greet. "It's different, seeing that you can have such impact on people."