San Antonio Spurs Win Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes, Get First Pick In NBA Draft

It's a helluva night to be a Spurs fan ... San Antonio just came away with the first pick in the NBA Draft Lottery -- AKA the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes -- paving the way for the organization to draft the hottest prospect since LeBron James!!

The lottery just went down in Chicago ... and when all the ping pong balls settled, the Spurs were the last team called, which means they get first dibs on the 7'2" player from France in June's draft.

Wembanyama has impressed NBA scouts with his ability to create a shot off the dribble and run the fast break, which is rare for a man his size. He's any GM's dream come true ... and some actually consider him the most coveted prospect EVER.

Victor Wembanyama just secured the scoring title in his teams win today:



22 PTS (9/11 2PT) | 9 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK



He finished the season averaging 21.6 PPG ⭐️

pic.twitter.com/C2Z99noCRS — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) May 16, 2023 @BradeauxNBA

In fact, we recently spoke to Sonny Vaccaro -- the man behind Michael Jordan's legendary Nike deal -- and he told us Wembanyama has the type of talent that could land him an unprecedented sneaker deal.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Of the 30 NBA teams, 14 had a chance (albeit different percentages) to land the big man, but it was ultimately the Spurs who walked away with the coveted lottery pick.

Wembanyama reacted right after the announcement ... saying he wants to win championships as soon as possible.