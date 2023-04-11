Kevin Durant Supports Rising Star Corbin Carroll At D-Backs Game, Rookie Geeks Out!

Game recognizes game -- and that's why Kevin Durant spent his Monday night showing serious love for fellow Phoenix sports star Corbin Carroll ... by rocking the phenom's jersey at the Arizona Diamondbacks game!!

The Suns superstar was present for the D-Backs' 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field ... just a few days before his own team's big series against the L.A. Clippers.

Durant had one of the best seats in the house ... and he's seemingly embracing his new home after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season -- donning Carroll's No. 7 jersey for the matchup.

Carroll -- a 22-year-old stud selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft -- seemed to appreciate Durant wearing his jersey to the game ... and acknowledged to reporters after the game that he saw KD and thought it was cool to see.

Carroll -- who grew up in Seattle -- said it was a full-circle moment for him ... as he grew up watching KD play for the SuperSonics before the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.

Durant has been fitting right in with his new surroundings -- the two-time NBA champ also met up with Phoenix Mercury superstar Brittney Griner in March.

Kevin Durant wearing a jersey with his name on it?



Dream come true for Corbin Carroll. pic.twitter.com/Xr19c0H5a0 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) April 11, 2023 @PHNX_Dbacks

The Suns are favored to win their first-round series against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers ... but Russell Westbrook will look to exact revenge on his former OKC teammate.