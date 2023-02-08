Kevin Durant Traded To Phoenix Suns In Blockbuster Deal

Kyrie Irving isn't the only superstar getting shipped out of Brooklyn -- the Nets just are now trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal, according to multiple reports.

The shocking news just broke minutes ago ... with Shams Charania reporting the Suns will send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and more draft compensation to the Nets in exchange for the 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion and T.J. Warren.

The deal comes just days after Kyrie Irving requested a trade of his own ... which resulted in a transaction with the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Nets will receive the Suns' unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. Woj also reports new Suns owner Mat Ishbia pushed to have the deal done Wednesday night.

This will be KD's fourth franchise -- after playing for the Sonics/Thunder, Warriors and Nets.