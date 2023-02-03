Kyrie Irving Reportedly Demands Trade From Nets

Kyrie Irving has reportedly demanded a trade ... giving the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum -- either trade the NBA superstar, or watch him walk away in free agency,

The news just broke minutes ago ... with reports saying Irving wants to be traded ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 9 -- but if that doesn't happen, he will sign with another team come August, according to Shams Charania.

Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023 @ShamsCharania

Irving is in the final year of a four-year, $136 million contract with the Nets ... and was reportedly seeking a long-term extension from the franchise.

Kyrie -- who has been with Brooklyn since 2019 -- initially came to the Nets with his teammate and friend, Kevin Durant -- but now, it appears he wants out of BK ASAP.

Irving was the subject of trade rumors this past summer ... but the NBA champ came into the season with the hopes the Nets would one day sign him to a long-term deal.

The Nets are facing a dilemma -- trade Kyrie and split up him and KD, or watch Irving leave for nothing when he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.