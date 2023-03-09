Kevin Durant Badly Rolls Ankle In Pregame Warm-Ups, Leaves Arena In Walking Boot

Hold your breath, Suns fans ... Kevin Durant injured his ankle during pregame warm-ups on Wednesday night -- and now, there's fear the ailment could keep him out of the rest of the regular season.

The new Phoenix superstar was getting in some shots before what was supposed to be his first-ever home game as a Sun against the Thunder at Footprint Center ... when his left leg buckled.

You can see in video of the play, Durant's ankle folded on itself ... sending the 34-year-old crashing to the hardwood in pain.

Kevin Durant took a fall while warming up for his first home game with the Suns 😳



He got up after. pic.twitter.com/J8SGlVQahj — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) March 9, 2023 @sportingnews

The forward -- who was just traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix last month -- popped back up and continued warm-ups for a little bit ... but he ultimately went into the locker room for further evaluation, and didn't return.

KD ended up missing the game -- and he was seen leaving the arena in a walking boot. Later on Wednesday night, the Arizona Republic reported he now could miss the next four-to-six weeks.

The Suns went on to win without Durant ... and after the game, head coach Monty Williams said he didn't have a timetable for his injured star when he was asked about the injury.

"Right now it's just an ankle sprain, nothing official to report...We just have to wait and see how he responds to treatment, probably get some more imaging just to make sure everyone's on the same page."



Monty Williams on Kevin Durant 🗣pic.twitter.com/mFHsTSkdoI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2023 @ClutchPointsApp

"We'll probably get some more imaging just to make sure everybody's on the same page," Williams said.

Durant has hardly played for the Suns since the blockbuster trade -- he had been nursing a knee injury when he was dealt to Arizona, and has only logged time in three games with his new team since the swap with the Nets.