Victor Wembanyama's Sister Asks 'Can You See My Breasts?' During NBA Draft

Sister Asks 'Can You See My Breasts?'

Victor Wembanyama's sister had a hilarious moment caught on a hot mic during the French superstar's big night at the NBA Draft ... when she asked out loud if she was suffering a wardrobe malfunction!!

The whole thing unfolded on Thursday's ESPN broadcast ... as the Wembanyama family was being interviewed shortly after the 7'5" phenom was selected by the San Antonio Spurs.

"Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I've dreamed of it so much."



—Victor Wembanyama and his siblings were emotional after he was drafted No. 1 overall pic.twitter.com/YRlkTcMpbl — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2023 @espn

Eve -- who was wearing a low-cut blazer for the event -- looked down at her chest as she sat on the couch in between Victor and their brother, Oscar ... and openly asked in French, "Es qu’on voit mes seins?"

FYI -- in English, that translates to "Can they see my breasts?"

Oscar laughed at the inquiry ... and decided to help out by pulling Eve's blazer closer together.

Luckily for Eve, it appeared she was able to escape the situation without a nip slip.