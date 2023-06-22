Victor Wembanyama Goes #1 Overall To Spurs In 2023 NBA Draft

Spurs Take Phenom With First Pick

The San Antonio Spurs just made the easiest decision in franchise history ... taking international sensation Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old French big man was the most hyped prospect since LeBron James ... in large in part due to his 7'5" frame, smooth ball-handling skills and impressive shooting ability.

In fact, Wemby was a massive betting favorite to have his name called first on Thursday at -50000 odds (you'd have to bet $50k just to win a hundred bucks).

Wembanyama was a star for the LNB Pro A's Metropolitans 92 this past season ... racking up 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3 blocks a game.

The selection was pretty much set in stone after the ping pong balls landed in the Spurs' favor at the Draft Lottery last month ... which was unofficially dubbed the Wemby Sweepstakes.

Wemby is already a massive star in the States ... as there have been massive crowds following him throughout NYC this week.

The rest of the draft will get a bit more interesting ... with stars like Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller slated to round out the top 3.

One thing's for sure ... Wemby won't have to pay for a meal in San Antonio again.