NBA Prospect Gradey Dick Rocks 'Wizard Of Oz,' Dorothy-Inspired Suit To Draft

Gradey Dick is not in Kansas anymore ... but the former Jayhawk is still paying homage to his home state nonetheless at the 2023 NBA Draft -- rockin' a "Wizard Of Oz" inspired suit!!

The shooting guard pulled up to the annual event at Barclays Center on Thursday looking just like Dorothy's famous red shoes ... and he told media members at the venue that there was absolutely no coincidence there.

"So, I'm from Kansas," Dick said while showing off the 'fit. "Dorothy has her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit!"

Dick paired the shiny blazer with a matching turtle neck, some black slacks, some Christian Louboutin red bottom shoes and some sunglasses.

He also revealed he got a custom chain made for the momentous occasion too!!

It won't be long before you'll get to see the outfit on television -- many draft experts expect him to go within the top 12 picks later tonight.

As for the rest of the draft's prospects ... they didn't go quite as outlandish as Dick -- though they still looked stylish.

Victor Wembanyama -- the projected first overall pick -- wore a classic all-forest green suit, while UConn's Jordan Hawkins -- who won the NCAA title in April -- also kept it lowkey, wearing a crisp black suit and tie.

Meanwhile, Villanova's Cam Whitmore -- who's projected to go in the first round -- also wore a black suit ... but paired it with some custom kicks that have his high school and college jerseys painted on the side.

Cam Whitmore is ready 🔥 #NBADraft presented by State Farm coming up at 8pm/et on ABC and ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/Pudmfe3GZJ — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023 @NBADraft