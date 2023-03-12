H.S. Hoops Star Kiyomi McMiller Hoping For Signature Shoe After Jordan Brand Deal

Play video content TMZSports.com

Five-star hoops prospect Kiyomi McMiller -- arguably the top girls H.S. basketball player in the country -- tells TMZ Sports she's hoping to get a signature shoe just like Michael Jordan ... after she inked a deal with His Airness' brand last month.

We spoke to the 16-year-old -- a superstar point guard for Life Center Academy in Burlington, NJ -- just a few weeks after she put the pen to paper with Jordan ... and she told us the historic deal is "pretty crazy."

And, she said that now that she's a part of the MJ roster ... she wants her own line of kicks one day -- perhaps with something that ties into her "The Product" nickname.

She added, though, that her "ultimate goal is to be the greatest of all-time."

Kiyomi's parents coached at a local college when she was young, sparking her love for the game -- and it was actually her father, Mike, who came up with her famous moniker. McMiller said Dad thought of it because he believes she can deliver anything that's needed on the basketball court.

McMiller -- who wears #23 just like Mike -- told us Julius Erving, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry and MJ are her top-five favorite players of all time ... and said the reason she considers Jordan the greatest ever is because he stood out among other NBA greats.

Kiyomi, a junior who's yet to commit to a college, is planning on majoring in communications, sports management or marketing.

We asked McMiller -- whose lethal handles and shiftiness on the court make her a must-see -- what player inspires her game the most ... and she said Kyrie and KD influence how she plays.