NBA Prospect Brandon Miller Says Paul George Is The G.O.A.T., Not MJ or LeBron

The greatest basketball player of all time is NOT Michael Jordan OR LeBron James, according to future top lottery pick Brandon Miller, who says his NBA G.O.A.T. is none other than ... Paul George!

The former Alabama hoops star revealed his all-time favorite when asked about the MJ-LBJ G.O.A.T. debate during his pre-NBA Draft press conference on Wednesday, shocking mostly everyone.

"I actually don’t think LeBron is the G.O.A.T. of basketball," the 22-year-old said. "My G.O.A.T. of basketball is Paul George. I grew up watching him."

This comes after Miller met with Jordan several times ... as he's projected to be a top-three selection, and the Charlotte Hornets have the 2nd overall pick.

"My first time seeing him in person," Miller said. "It's definitely exciting."

Obviously, not exciting enough to earn a spot as the greatest hooper ever.

Of course, PG13 has a nice resume, and over his 13-season career, has been one of the best two-way players in the league. Still, the statement caused a lot of basketball fans to scratch their heads.

Some actually roasted Miller for his statement on social media ... with one fan saying, "He automatically drops to like 10th overall pick now".

But, it's more a subjective question, as opposed to objective (though, stats/career achievements do play a part), and there's nothing wrong with having your own opinion. In fact, Miller's such a huge fan of George that he even mimics the 8-time All-Star on the court.

"I think I compare myself to Paul George a lot due to the fact he takes pride in the defensive side," Miller told HoopsHype. "I steal some of his moves and put my own twist to it."