Victor Wembanyama Hits Local Card Shop, Hunts For Pokémon, Magic & Manga

Victor Wembanyama might be the biggest nerd on the planet -- literally -- 'cause the 7-foot-4 NBA superstar was just spotted shopping for Pokémon cards and Manga books at a San Antonio store!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the Spurs center visited Heroes & Fantasies -- a collectibles shop some 20 minutes away from the Frost Bank Center -- on Tuesday night in search of adding to his personal collection.

The store's vice president, Adam Conley, says Wemby arrived just before close ... and was "super friendly" as he looked at everything from Pokémon to Magic: The Gathering.

Conley says after browsing the selection ... the 20-year-old ultimately walked out with some Manga.

This isn't the first time Wemby has been spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of his new hometown ... the Frenchman recently made an appearance at the French restaurant Bistr09. He was also seen hitting up the International School of San Antonio to surprise the kids -- things Conley says haven't gone unnoticed amongst the locals.

"Wemby getting to know the city and embracing local businesses is awesome," he said.

Play video content X / @spurs

The French baller moved to Texas following the 2023 NBA Draft ... where he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick.

He averaged 21.4 points per game as well as 10.6 rebounds ... and was unanimously named the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year.