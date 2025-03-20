H.S. Track Runner, Injured in Baton Strike, Cleared to Run in Nationals

Two weeks after getting smacked in the head with a baton by an opponent during a meet, causing a brain injury ... sprinter Kaelen Tucker is set to make her return to the track at an upcoming meet!

Tucker's father, Keith Tucker, tells TMZ Sports that doctors have cleared his daughter to run again ... following a concussion she suffered during the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships in Virginia on March 4.

The injury occurred during the 4x200 relay race ... as Tucker, a junior track star, and senior Alaila Everett rounded the corner ... when Everett swung the baton, hitting Kaelen's head.

Despite looking intentional, ... Everett adamantly said there was no intent behind her actions.

"My baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back," AE said. "I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again."

Despite the explanation, prosecutors didn't see it that way. After investigating, officials charged Everett with one count of assault and battery.

After she was charged, Alaila held a rally outside of her high school, I.C. Norcom, in Portsmouth, VA, thanking supporters for having her back.

“I’m not a fighter, i’m not even confrontational, i wouldn’t even do that on purpose, Thank you for believing me!” pic.twitter.com/wFSLvnjhV7 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 13, 2025 @FearedBuck

"There’s no one else that wanted to hear my story, except the people that know me and people that know I would never do anything like that, I would never harm anybody. I’m not a fighter, I’m not even confrontational, I wouldn’t even do that on purpose, and I thank y’all for believing in me."

Regardless, Kaelen isn't taking any chances going forward ... she received a protective order, meaning Everett cannot have contact with her.

The Track & Field meet goes down in just a few days.