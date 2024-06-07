Diddy's Honorary Degree From Howard Revoked Over Cassie Beating Video

More fallout for Diddy in the wake of the release of the Cassie beating video ... he no longer has a major accolade from a famous HBCU that he was once a student at.

Howard University announced Friday its Board of Trustees is revoking Diddy's honorary degree -- this as a result of the recent release of a video showing Diddy's 2016 assault on his then-girlfriend inside an L.A. hotel.

Diddy got his honorary degree from Howard in 2014 -- but now, the university says they've found his behavior "so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor."

Howard also says the university is scrubbing Diddy's name from all documents listing him among Howard's honorary degree recipients.

Not just that ... but the school is disbanding a scholarship program in his name as well ... not to mention returning a $1 million contribution from him, and terminating a 2023 pledge agreement with his foundation.

As we reported ... a video showing Diddy brutally beating Cassie in a hotel hallway was released last month. The incident was from 2016 and it was detailed in her explosive lawsuit against him, but the footage had never been seen before. He apologized for it.

Diddy losing his Howard degree -- at a time when this year's graduates are walking across the stage -- comes among mounting legal troubles and a potential incoming indictment.