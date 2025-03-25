Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sauce Walka Shooting Video Shows Gunmen Running Up to Kill Rapper Sayso P

032525_sauce_walka_kal_no_arrow
AMBUSHED IN MEMPHIS
Houston rapper Sauce Walka narrowly dodged a brush with death in Memphis Saturday when several gunmen hopped out of a car and opened fire ... new surveillance footage obtained by TMZ Hip Hop shows.

His Memphis-born artist, Sayso P, was said to be the intended target by police and was gunned down at the scene.

032525-sauce-walka-ducking
In the new camera angle, a black suburban SUV can be seen parked in front of the hotel where Sauce, Sayso P, and crew were staying for the night.

Suddenly, a white 4-door sedan pulls up across the small street ... and 3 men jump out with 2 of them blitzing the SUV and opening fire.

032525-sauce-walka-getaway-car-v1
Another armed man hangs back near the rear passenger door ... as the other two swoop in and assassinate Sayso P. The man in black running away down the street is believed to be Sauce Walka.

Toya Redwing Sauce Walka

The trio eventually retreats to the vehicle and heads down the street after completing their murder.

Mo3's manager Brian Rainwater told blogs that gunmen stood over Sauce's body before sparing his life ... but nothing in the video aligns with that, and Sayso P's mother is slamming the report.

Sauce Walka Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Sauce Walka Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Sauce did, however, suffer gunshot wounds to the leg -- but has since updated fans that he's all good.

