Police Believe Sauce Walka Shooting Was Targeted

Police believe the shooting involving rapper Sauce Walka was targeted.

Authorities in Memphis held a press conference late Saturday night in which they announced their CSI investigators have determined Sauce Walka and another individual were sought out by the gunmen.

Sauce and the other victim were outside a vehicle when the suspects pulled up with multiple people inside and began opening fire. Law enforcement says there was no conversation between either party before or during the shooting. The suspects fled in a four-door white vehicle from the downtown area.

Police do not believe this was a random act and say this was absolutely a targeted attack on Sauce Walka and the other victim.